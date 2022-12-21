GOT7’s BamBam joins NCT’s Doyoung in Master in the House 2, Lee Seung Gi absent for first filming

Season 2 of ‘Master in the House’ has welcomed two new cast members. GOT7's BamBam and baseball player Lee Dae Ho will both join in the new season of the show, an SBS representative revealed on December 21, 2022.

GOT7's BamBam and Lee Dae ho have joined SBS' ‘Master in the House,’ which will resume broadcasting on January 1st, as new disciples.

The interaction between the two well-liked idols, Doyoung of NCT and BamBam of GOT7, is eagerly anticipated by fans. According to SBS, both of them will exhibit their charms by forming the ‘youngest line.’ BamBam, who has participated in a number of variety shows, will captivate the audience with his adorable yet sarcastic nature.

Meanwhile, Lee Dae Ho, who previously served as a master in the show for season one, made fans chuckle by displaying his chemistry with member Se Hyung Yang. The production crew expressed excitement about the fresh chemistry that Lee Dae Ho and BamBam will display with existing members Yang Se Hyung, Kim Dong Hyun, Eun Ji Won, and Doyoung.

With the idea of a ‘thin trend,’ ‘Master in the House 2’ will concentrate on a variety of trends that will become hot in 2023. On January 1, 2023, at 5 PM KST, Season 2 will make its debut.

Lee Seung Gi to be missing from Season 2 of the show

It was reported that Lee Seung Gi will not participate in the season 2 of ‘Master in the House.’ To which SBS had earlier stated, “Lee Seung Gi is not leaving the show. He just won’t participate in the first filming in December. After that we’ll respect his wishes and wait.” The actor's clashing schedules and the legal dispute he was having with his management company, HOOK Entertainment, were reported as the reasons Lee Seung Gi did not participate in the initial filming.