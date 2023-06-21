GOT7’s BamBam, NewJeans’ Hyein, Minji, BIGBANG’s Taeyang and more: 6 K-pop idols that are Taurus

In the modern zodiac, Taurus is the second astrological sign. They are tough, honest, persistent, dependable, loyal, and sensual at the same time. They are drawn to the material world and physical pleasures and have a strong desire to be surrounded by love and beauty. One of the most dependable signs in the zodiac, they are also known for being stable and conservative.

BamBam’s activities:

The theme Level Up! was featured on KBS2's Battle Trip 2, which aired on June 17th. It will feature locals traveling in Thailand. On that day, BamBam and Yein leave for Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, while Nichkhun and Baekho leave for Bangkok and Kanchanaburi. Everyone is surprised by BamBam's popularity in Thailand, who were the first to arrive at the airport. The food, which only locals can introduce, and an amazing trip to Chiang Mai provide healing.

NewJeans’ activities:

On June 21, the popular girl group NewJeans and the well-known American rapper JID collaborated on the remix version of Zero. In April, NewJeans and Coca-Cola's global music platform, Coke Studio, collaborated on the song Zero. Coca-Cola Song's familiar melody and lyrics were reimagined with a cutting-edge beat. In the past, NewJeans represented the Korean music industry in the global title song for Coca-Cola, Be Who You Are. NewJeans, J.D., Jon Batiste, Latin pop artist Camilo, and British singer-songwriter Cat Burns are among the world-renowned artists featured in this song.

Here are the K-Pop idols that are Taurus:

GOT7’s BamBam:

BamBam is a fun person who is always himself, at any given point. He enjoys partying and is a tactile person. He is known to own many shoes and is extremely fashionable.

NewJeans’ Minji, Haerin and Hyein:

These three members are similar and different at the same time. Minji is the oldest and is also the leader, therefore is extremely dependable. Haerin is younger and seems quiet in the first interaction but one can see how she is bursting with personality. Hyein is the maknae and while she is confident on stage, she has a lot of aegyo (Korean word for childlike charm) but she is helpful and caring towards her members.

BIGBANG’s Taeyang:

Taeyang is the leader of the group and has always been seen as a masculine vocalist. Known for his visuals and physique, many are afraid of his seemingly cold personality on stage. In reality, he is soft and sweet towards people he loves.

Advertisement

IU:

A talented artist and actress, IU has always been the center of attention. Besides being beautiful, she is strict when it comes to her comfort zone and she makes sure her team are also taken care of.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SHINee’s Taemin, SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo, SNSD’s Seohyun, ENHYPEN’s Sunoo: 4 K-Pop idols whose zodiac is Cancer