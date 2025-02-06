GOT7's BamBam parts ways with Abyss Company after end of contract tenure; fans speculate reason

On February 5 KST, BamBam's termination of an exclusive contract with management agency Abyss Company was revealed. The statement was issued on the K-pop idol's X account for activities under the label. The label thanked fans for their support for BamBam in his career and expressed gratitude towards him for working with them.

In the statement, Abyss Company mentioned that the decision was made mutually by BamBam and the label. They said, "After having long discussions and careful deliberation, we mutually agreed to conclude the contract." They asked fans to be there for the GOT7 member as he moves on to a new phase. They also assured him of being supportive of BamBam's future endeavors and thanked him for his time with them.

BamBam's association with the company was announced on March 5, 2021, after the boy band, GOT7, parted ways with JYP Entertainment. Their seven-year contract with the top entertainment management company ended on January 10, 2021. Since then, the eight members have chosen their separate paths and have been working mostly as soloists. BamBam signed with Abyss Company, which is home to artists like Sunmi, Park Won and Urban Zakapa.

Even though he joined with high expectations, things were not as he wanted them to be. He previously voiced concerns about his career management and openly discussed how his hectic schedule was taking a toll on his mental health. That led to fans having mixed impressions about the company. With BamBam's decision to not renew his contract, many Aghases (GOT7's fandom) rejoiced. As per them, BamBam was finally "free" and would be able to choose a good company henceforth.

Some others talked of how Abyss started off well with creative concepts and proper promotional activities, but it all "went downhill" later. However, all of it is complete speculation from the fans part, and the artist hasn't revealed the reason yet. BamBam is currently busy with the promotions of GOT7's full group comeback. Notably, they have come together after three years for the release of their addictive single, Python. Dropped on January 20, the song is part of their new album titled WINTER HEPTAGON.