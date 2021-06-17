GOT7's BamBam rockets through iTunes charts across globe with riBBon; Labelmate Sunmi shows support

GOT7’s BamBam is topping charts all over the world with his official solo debut and reveals how Sunmi persuaded him to join Abyss! Read on to find out.

It is celebration time indeed! GOT7's BamBam who signed with Abyss Company after parting ways with JYP Entertainment earlier this year, officially released his debut solo album riBBon, featuring the title track of the same name. Within hours of the release, both the album and its title track soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries across the globe. riBBon struck a chord with fans as it powered through iTunes charts across the globe!

On June 16, riBBon had hit number one on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 34 different regions, including Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, Turkey, Singapore, Peru, Indonesia, and more. Also, riBBon reached number one on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 29 different regions. BamBam's friend and labelmate, the gorgeous and talented Sunmi showed love and support to BamBam's solo debut album, riBBon! During an interview with Mobidic, BamBam revealed that Sunmi visited him on the sets of riBBon when he was filming the music video. Not just that, Sunmi shared sweet words of encouragement to BamBam, putting his nervousness to ease.

Well, Sunmi even tweeted the official video link of riBBon and added cute 'ribbon' emoticons. She even wrote a sweet message saying "Ah BamBam What should I do He’s so cute really…Everyone wear a ribbon with BamBamAh!". It is no secret that BamBam joined Abyss Company because of Sunmi and in fact, the two labelmates even share a birthday! We adore this sweet friendship.

You can check out Sunmi's tweet below:

