GOT7's BamBam rockets through iTunes charts in THESE countries with second EP 'B'

On January 18 at 6 pm KST, BamBam released his second mini-album 'B' along with the music video for the title track 'Slow Mo.' 'B' hit number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 30 different regions, including BamBam's home country Thailand, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Fiji, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Laos, Malaysia, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, Vietnam, Mongolia, and France.

The lovely title track 'Slow Mo' topped Genie’s real-time chart and reached number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 17 different regions including Thailand, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Fiji, Guatemala, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mongolia, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Qatar, Sri Lanka, and Brazil.

Not just that, the title track also entered the top 10 of the iTunes Top Songs charts in the United States, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Singapore, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Colombia. BamBam's second EP 'B' dominated other music charts as well! 'B topped the Worldwide iTunes Album charts and European iTunes Albums charts at the same time, as the charismatic singer took over worldwide Twitter trends! Congratulations BamBam!

