GOT7's BamBam shares his thoughts on going solo; Emphasises on the importance of being a true idol

One of the most talented, fun, vivacious and cool idols in the K-pop industry has to be GOT7's 'dab king' BamBam! BamBam debuted as a rapper with the seven-member group boy group GOT7. Shortly after the group departed from JYP Entertainment, BamBam signed with ABYSS Company to embark upon his solo career. He released his debut solo album 'riBBon' on June 15, sharing his incredible talent with the world once again.

In a recent pictorial with men's magazine, GQ, BamBam showed off his natural charisma and candour as he shared his thoughts on pursuing a solo career and why it is paramount for him to be a true idol! BamBam revealed that he enjoyed everything because it was his first time doing the kind of music that he always wanted to do. He shared that he focused on having fun and enjoying the process of creating his own music and fortunately fans liked it. BamBam also emphasised on the importance of being a true idol. He revealed, "I want to be recognized as an idol with various talents and a wide music spectrum." Well, we do believe you are a true idol, BamBam!

BamBam's feel-good debut album 'riBBon' contains six unique and diverse tracks and has BamBam's bright and vibrant energy written all over it! 'riBBon' celebrates him being 'reborn' as an artist with new energy and vigour and asks the world to await this new side of him! According to Gaon charts, 'riBBon' sold over 100,000 copies. Not just that, 'riBBon' also racked in more than 10 million views in the first 24 hours! Well, we hope to see BamBam scale greater heights in the future.

