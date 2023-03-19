GOT7’s BamBam talks about crush on TWICE’s Nayeon; Reveals Cha Eun Woo, Somi are his close celebrity friends

BamBam laid it all bare with his close friend and fellow K-pop star, TWICE member Jihyo, with whom he has been friends with, for a very long time now. Ever since BamBam joined JYP Entertainment as a trainee, he was introduced to Jihyo who is known for being one of the longest trainees herself at the company. In a recent episode of Bam’s House on the Thai singer’s personal Instagram account, the two delved into the details of their time together. The GOT7 member is the same age as Jihyo and yet he calls her noona because she was born as an early 1997 liner while he was born 3 months later. BamBam’s smaller frame also contributed to this relationship and now that they have grown up, the two continue to be close.

BamBam’s one-sided love for Nayeon

Right in the teaser for the episode, the editors put the fans of the two groups in shock by revealing a clip of BamBam saying he used to have a crush on Nayeon. Uncommon for K-pop idols to talk about their one-sided loves, it was far more surprising for one to admit their feelings for an ex-labelmate and fellow singer. However, BamBam went on to say that at that time when he was only 14 years old and having just entered the company, it was only natural for him to feel that way. An initially flustered Jihyo agreed, saying that Nayeon was beautiful even then.

BamBam’s industry friends

GOT7’s BamBam who moved to South Korea from Thailand and joined the trainees, eventually debuting in 2014 has built a wide network of people around him. But the star admits to having difficulty in connecting with new faces and going back to the real ones that have stayed constant so far, one of them being TWICE’s Jihyo. His other celebrity buddies include former I.O.I member and famed soloist Jeon Somi with whom he has a deep friendship. On the other hand, ASTRO member and popular actor Cha Eun Woo who is also born in 1997 has been a close friend of BamBam, being the first to congratulate him on every birthday.

BamBam recently announced his upcoming 1st full album, 'Sour & Sweet', releasing on March 28, 2023, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

