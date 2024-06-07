GOT7's BamBam to drop special Bam's House episode featuring TWICE's Nayeon after 'crush' comment

GOT7’s BamBam’s charming personality knows no bounds and fans love him for his unfiltered outlook. His show Bam’s House is popular with fans and they are always eagerly waiting for new episodes.

In a surprising development, BamBam is set to have TWICE’s Nayeon as a guest on his show Bam’s House in a special episode. This comes after his viral comment calling her ‘crush’.

BamBam is beloved for his fun, charming, and unfiltered personality. The K-pop star has been captivating fans with his music as a soloist as well as a GOT7 member for many years.

As it happens, on his show Bam’s House’s past episode with TWICE’s Jihyo a year ago he revealed that he used to have a ‘crush’ on Nayeon. Since then fans have been eager to see them together and discuss the elephant in the room.

On June 7, 2024, KST, BamBam through his Bam’s House Instagram account confirmed that TWICE’s Nayeon will be appearing as a guest on the show for a summer special episode. The announcement was combined with a sweet caption calling the POP singer ‘cutie dachshund Nayeon’ adding to the excitement.

Fans are especially excited to see Nayeon and BamBam together after the viral ‘crush’ comment made by the latter. They wait to see what fun discussion will unfold in the upcoming episode of Bam’s House.

Bam’s House episode featuring Nayeon will be released on June 14, 2024, at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST) through its YouTube channel.

See BamBam’s announcement confirming Nayeon as a guest on Bam’s House here:

Meanwhile, Nayeon is set to release her highly anticipated comeback mini-album NA on June 14.

Know more about BamBam

BamBam is a rapper and singer who initially became famous as a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7. Later, he launched his solo career in 2021 with the debut EP riBBon. Recently, he dropped his debut album Sour & Sweet, and embarked on his first World Tour AREA 52 as a solo artist.

In other news, his latest encore concert as part of the AREA 52 in Bangkok made headlines as he performed Hard Carry by GOT7. The concert also had a special duet performance with Red Velvet’s Seulgi.

