GOT7's BamBam unveils charismatic monochrome photos for upcoming pre single to release on THIS date

Good news for Ahgases! GOT7’s BamBam has announced that he will be releasing a 'pre-single' on December 28 and revealed the first round of concept photos! Previously, BamBam surprised his fans by unexpectedly dropping a mysterious moving teaser. Now, in a fresh update, he has released new concept photos.

In the new concept photos, BamBam looks charismatic in a set of striking new monochrome themed pictures. He is seen sporting a white turtleneck with trousers and accessories to complete the look. The light falling on his face can be seen accentuating his best features, upping our collective excitement for his exciting new, yet to be titled 'pre-release' single.

You can check out the photos below:

This is BamBam's first comeback in six months, since the release of his first Korean EP 'riBBon' which was released on June 15, 2021. The hip-hop, trap and R&B album contains six unique and amazing tracks including 'riBBon' (title track), 'Intro', 'Pandora', 'Look So Fine', 'Air' and 'Under the Sky'. Upon release, 'riBBon' debuted at number 2 on the Gaon Weekly Album Chart, while the title track 'riBBon' entered the Gaon Digital Chart at number 144 and ranked number 17 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.