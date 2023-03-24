GOT7’s BamBam wants to invite BIGBANG’s G-Dragon to his YouTube show

BamBam, whose real name is Kunpimook Bhuwakul, is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer. He debuted as a member of the K-pop group GOT7 in 2014 and has since gained a massive following all over the world. BamBam is known for his impressive rapping skills, unique fashion sense, and charismatic personality.

What is 'Bam’s House'?

BamBam recently started 'Bam House', his new reality show, where he gives his fans a sneak peek into his life. The show is produced by BamBam's agency, Abyss Company, and premiered on YouTube on March 6, 2023. In the show, BamBam invites his friends over to his house, where they hang out, deep dive into various topics, eat food, and play games.

Why does BamBam want to invite G-Dragon to 'Bam House'?

In a recent interview, BamBam expressed his desire to invite G-Dragon to 'Bam House'. BamBam revealed that G-Dragon has been a major inspiration for him since he was a trainee and that he would love to collaborate with him on a song or a project. BamBam also praised G-Dragon's artistry and his impact on the Korean music industry, saying that he has paved the way for many artists like him.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Jiyong, is a South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group BIGBANG and has since established himself as one of the most influential artists in the Korean music industry. G-Dragon is known for his unique style, catchy music, and bold fashion choices.

BamBam is set to make comeback with his first full-length album ‘Sour&Sweet’. Along with this he is also will appear in tvN's new food/travel show, 'Genius Salesman Baek,' in Morocco. BamBam stated, "It will premiere on April 2nd, and it will be fantastic. I recently let go of my idol side. There's no makeup, no styling, nothing but the truth."

A collaboration between BamBam and G-Dragon would be a dream come true for their fans. Both artists are known for their unique style and catchy music, and a collaboration between them would be a match made in heaven. It is unclear what kind of project they would work on together, but fans are speculating that it could be a song, a music video, or even a fashion collaboration. Whatever it is, it would surely be a hit.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Joseon Attorney character preview: Woo Do Hwan, WJSN’s Bona, and VIXX’s Cha Hak Yeon present intense chemistry