GOT7's BamBam's 2nd EP 'B' sets a new personal best record for 1st week album sales on Hanteo

GOT7 member BamBam has set a new personal record! On January 25, the final first-week sales count for BamBam's recent mini-album 'B' has officially ended, and it has accumulated over 87,000 copies sold on Hanteo.

The album sold almost 30,000 copies on its first day, just nearly half of the sales of BamBam's debut album 'riBBon,' which sold over 50,000 copies, but then scored up to over 46,000 copies on its seventh day! Now with this, 'B' has officially broken BamBam's personal record, becoming his highest-selling first-week sales on Hanteo, surpassing his first mini-album 'riBBon,' which sold more than 83,000 copies on the first week of release.

On January 18 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), BamBam released his second mini-album 'B' along with the music video for the title track 'Slow Mo.' 'B' hit number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 30 different regions, including BamBam's home country Thailand! The lovely title track 'Slow Mo' topped Genie’s real-time chart and reached number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 17 different regions. Congratulations BamBam!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: GOT7's BamBam rockets through iTunes charts in THESE countries with second EP 'B'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.