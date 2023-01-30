GOT7’s Jackon Wang performs in India for the first time at Lollapalooza India; Dances to 100 Ways and more

On January 29, Jackson Wang performed in Lollapalooza India Day 2 and it was his first performance in India, which was a huge milestone for Ahgases and K-Pop fans! It was a time that will be engraved in music history as Lollapalooza came to India for the first time as well. The buzz was electrifying as soon as the artist line up was revealed and it could be felt when the fans gathered, waiting for Jackson Wang to appear.

The moment he came on stage, the claps and screams from the fans were deafening! He began his set with one of his most popular songs, 100 Ways and the dancers from his company Team Wang became a beautiful supportive system. His beautiful vocals and dance style got everyone in a trance. He was truly made to perform on stage and one could see that as he displayed his talents with no holds barred. As he finished the song, he greeted the people with energy and even said ‘Namaste’ with grace, which got the fans melting even more.

He went on to gush about how it was his dream to come to India and he finally got the opportunity to do so, which had been in his vision for about 4 to 5 years. He was excited to see all the people who cared about him as well as other people who wanted to see his performance. He surely made them his fans by the end of the set. He went on to perform songs from his latest album MAGICMAN like Blue, Dopamine, Cruel, Champagne Cool, Drive It Like You Stole It, Go Ghost and at the end, he danced to Blow- which was the perfect end to a beautiful set.

His closing comments:

He also had said that he would love to perform in India once again, if he ever comes on tour and the response he got back definitely encouraged him to make decisions about bringing his tour to the country. At the end, he also jokingly said that he wasn’t aware of the partying spots in the city and would love to go clubbing with his fans and we know for sure it would have been just as electrifying to hang out with him!

Were you there at Lollapalooza India? What were your thoughts on the performance? Let us know in the comments below.