GOT7’s Jackson breaks personal record on Billboard 200 with latest release ‘MAGIC MAN’
GOT7’s Jackson has the highest entry on Billboard 200 with the latest album.
On September 19, GOT7’s Jackson came in at No. 15 on Billboard 200 with ‘MAGIC MAN’, making it the highest charting album for him. The first time he showed up on Billboard 200 at No. 32 with his first solo album ‘Mirrors’. He previously released ‘Blue’ MV to mark the release of the album and he was amazing!
In the 'Blue' music video, the style and visuals are clearly different from the concepts of the previously released 'Blow' and 'Cruel' music videos. Jackson participated as the creative director of the music video to enhance the perfection. The song itself has a more calm and ballad-like style as Jackson relishes in the support and love from his loved one. He wants to be with them all the time but since they are not around, he feels blue. The feeling is shown in the form of the sea, as he is drowning in his feelings throughout.
Jackson Wang is a Chinese singer, record producer, fashion designer, and music video director. He is the founder of record label Team Wang and is the creative director and lead designer for fashion brand Team Wang Design. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Jackson Wang initially gained widespread recognition after joining JYP Entertainment's K-pop boy group, GOT7, in 2014.
In 2017, he founded Team Wang and began releasing solo music in China and internationally thereafter. His first solo album, ‘Mirrors’, debuted in 2019 and reached number 32 on the Billboard 200 in the United States. In 2021, he left JYP Entertainment and formed the Chinese hip hop group, Panthepack, under Team Wang. Prior to his music career, Wang was a sabre fencer and competed in numerous domestic and international competitions.
ALSO READ: ‘Song Of The Bandits’ star Kim Nam Gil tests positive for COVID-19 upon return from Toronto
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.