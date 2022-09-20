GOT7’s Jackson breaks personal record on Billboard 200 with latest release ‘MAGIC MAN’

On September 19, GOT7’s Jackson came in at No. 15 on Billboard 200 with ‘MAGIC MAN’, making it the highest charting album for him. The first time he showed up on Billboard 200 at No. 32 with his first solo album ‘Mirrors’. He previously released ‘Blue’ MV to mark the release of the album and he was amazing!

In the 'Blue' music video, the style and visuals are clearly different from the concepts of the previously released 'Blow' and 'Cruel' music videos. Jackson participated as the creative director of the music video to enhance the perfection. The song itself has a more calm and ballad-like style as Jackson relishes in the support and love from his loved one. He wants to be with them all the time but since they are not around, he feels blue. The feeling is shown in the form of the sea, as he is drowning in his feelings throughout.