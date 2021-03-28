GOT7's Jackson talks about giving up the Olympics, being called Daddy and more

GOT7's Jackson went undercover on various social media platforms to answer fans' burning questions and made some startling revelations. Read on to find out.

Happy Birthday, Jackson! There is a reason why GOT7's Jackson Wang has such a massive fan-following amongst netizens. He is good-looking, supremely talented, incredibly charismatic and hilariously witty. On March 26 at 1 pm KST, Jackson released his newest solo song, Leave Me Loving You, accompanied by a music video. The song extends upon the story of Pretty Please, his 2020 collaboration track with Galantis. Jackson wrote the script for the ’80s Hong Kong film-style music video and also scripted and co-directed the music video.

Jackson has been extensively promoting his new music and has been doing many interviews. He recently sat down for an interview with GQ where he went undercover on the internet to answer fans' burning questions about him, the difficult choice between Olympics versus K-pop star and his fans. Jackson had to make a new account for every new platform. At one point, he revealed that his fans called him Strawberry, Sunni and Daddy! Jackson's wry sense of humour is such a hit amongst fans, that ahgases couldn't stop laughing and gushing over his straight-faced comment.

Meanwhile, In an interview with 99.7 NOW, Jackson shared that he has been consistently working on new music and ensuring that the quality is top-notch before release. There are more collaborations and singles in the works. Jackson confirmed that there are still a lot more new releases coming out this year, including a solo album and over forty songs! Once Again, Happy Birthday Jackson!

