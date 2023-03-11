GOT7’s Jackson updates fans on upcoming collab; reveals completion of 5 songs

GOT7’s Jackson recently took to his official SNS and updated fans vis-a-vis his upcoming collaboration. The update revealed that 5 songs have already been completed by the artist. Jackson has been quite active on his official SNS in the past couple of days. He has been updating fans on his upcoming tour and collaborative projects. In a recent update he disclosed the dates and venues of his upcoming world tour.

Jackson’s latest tweet revealed his progress so far on his upcoming album Magic Man 2. In a preceding tweet, Jackson asked if they were ready for a collab that he has been working on. Fans were quick to react to the latter-mentioned updates. While some recalled Jackson mentioning Magic Man 2 on his last tour, others expressed their eagerness towards the upcoming release. Many even asked Jackson for further updates on the albums and wanted to know how many tracks the album will consist of.

Magic Man, 2022

Jackson released his second studio album Magic Man in September, 2022. The album was quick to top charts worldwide and was met with mostly positive reviews from critics. The genres covered by the album were essentially rock and soul. Jackson defined ‘Magic Man’ as the best version of one’s self. For Jackson, a Magic Man represented someone who has just overcome all his battles. Since accomplishing the latter is nothing short of magic, Jackson decided to label his latest release ‘Magic Man’. Adding to his aforementioned comments Jackson also stated that anyone can achieve this state of being a ‘Magic Man’.

Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang is a rapper, singer and dancer who hails from Hong Kong. Jackson was noticed by a JYP agent while playing basketball for high school. Jackson was then motivated to appear for a global audition. The result of Jackson’s audition and his college applications were both in his favour. While he had passed his audition , he was also offered a scholarship to study at Stanford which is one of the finest colleges in the world. Jackson went on to choose music as his next commitment and debuted as a part of JYP’s boy group GOT7 in 2014.

