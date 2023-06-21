GOT7's Jackson Wang and BamBam reunite in Paris, clicked with Song Joong Ki, NCT’s Yuta

GOT7's Jackson Wang and BamBam reunited at the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 24 in Paris on June 20, 2023. Jackson Wang and BamBam members of GOT7 were invited to the Louis Vuitton Men's fashion week in Paris and they captured some really wholesome pictures together.

Jackson Wang and BamBam’s reunion

GOT7 members Jackson Wang and BamBam were spotted at the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2024 event in Paris. BamBam took his Instagram to share some really heartwarming pictures of him and Jackson Wang. The two GOT7 members were seen tightly embracing each other in the pictures as they smiled ear-to-ear. They were last spotted together in Manila for Pulp Live World's live concert. Jackson Wang and BamBam were two of the three artists who headlined the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila, Philippines in July last year.

About GOT7 Jackson Wang and BamBam

Jackson Wang and BamBam debuted in JYP Entertainment's GOT7 along with 5 other members. They kickstarted their K-pop careers with Girls Girls Girls on January 16, 2014. The septet parted ways with their agency JYP Entertainment in January 2021. Fans were happy about the news of the group leaving their former agency but they were also worried if the group would come back. GOT7 indeed kept its promise and came back by releasing the album GOT7 with the title single NANANA on May 23, 2022.

About Jackson Wang and BamBam

Jackson Wang recently released his single Cheetah on April 23, 2023. He performed at Lollapalooza Music Festival's day 2 in India on January 29, 2023, and also successfully completed MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR in 2023. Jackson Wang hinted at part 2 of his MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR on June 19. BamBam made his solo debut under ABYSS Company in 2021 with the album riBBon. He released his latest album Sour & Sweet on March 28, 2023. BamBam and fellow member Mark Tuan revealed their 7-number tattoo on BamBam's Instagram. It is proof that the group members are very close to each other.

Other Korean artists and actors like Song Joong Ki and Japanese singer Yuta of NCT were also spotted at the the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2024 show.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fans get emotional as GOT7’s Youngjae and BamBam perform group song Hard Carry with TNX at KCON Thailand