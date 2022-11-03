GOT7’s Jackson Wang confirmed to perform in Mumbai at the upcoming Lollapalooza India

On November 3, Lollapalooza confirmed the Asian edition to be in Mumbai, India on 28th and 29th January and the line up is extremely impressive. GOT7 ’s Jackson Wang has been confirmed to join the long list of artists performing in the festival and we are extremely excited to see him! Jackson Wang took to Instagram to share his excitement about his performance. He said, “FINALLY, I’m going to India. Waited too long… #MAGICMAN”.

Lollapalooza:

Lollapalooza is an annual American four-day music festival, usually held in Grant Park in Chicago. It originally started as a touring event in 1991 but several years later made Chicago the permanent location for the annual music festival. Music genres include but are not limited to alternative rock, heavy metal, punk rock, hip hop, and electronic dance music. Lollapalooza has also featured visual arts, nonprofit organizations, and political organizations. The festival, held in Grant Park, hosts an estimated 400,000 people each July and sells out annually. Lollapalooza is one of the largest and most iconic music festivals in the world and one of the longest-running in the United States.

Jackson Wang:

Jackson Wang is a Hong Kong rapper, singer, dancer, record producer, fashion designer, and music video director. He is the founder of record label Team Wang and is the creative director and lead designer for fashion brand Team Wang Design. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Jackson Wang initially gained widespread recognition after joining JYP Entertainment's K-pop boy group, GOT7, in 2014. In 2017, he founded Team Wang and began releasing solo music in China and internationally thereafter. His first solo album, ‘Mirrors’, debuted in 2019 and reached number 32 on the Billboard 200 in the United States. On March 31, 2022, he released the new single ‘Blow’, which precedes the release of his full album MAGICMAN. Soon after, he released two other MVs- Cruel and Blue from the album.

