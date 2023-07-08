GOT7’s Jackson Wang goes viral for his attitude towards marriage and childbirth; Netizens shower praises

On July 4, during a podcast hosted by Kinjaz, the MAGICMAN composer Jackson Wang fearlessly shared his perspectives on finding a life partner and his expectations within a relationship. Despite the host's best efforts to ask challenging questions and explore potentially contentious topics, Jackson's responses only served to deepen the affection fans already held for him.

What does GOT7's Jackson Wang think about marriage?

In the podcast discussion, the talented artist expressed his desire to marry before turning 35, revealing his openness to the idea of settling down and starting a family. This positive and optimistic stance resonated with listeners, showcasing Jackson's genuine and mature approach to relationships. Fans were particularly moved by his honest and heartfelt answers, as they unveiled his sincerity and genuine yearning for companionship.

On a personal note, when asked about the number of children he envisions having in the future, Jackson gracefully deferred the decision to his future wife, acknowledging the physical pain and challenges women experience during childbirth. He also expressed complete acceptance if his spouse opted not to have children, mentioning the possibility of adoption as a meaningful alternative.

A walking green flag

Fans were quick to label Jackson Wang as ‘the biggest walking green flag’ after hearing his enlightened views on such sensitive life topics. In a recent interview, Jackson tackled a range of personal questions with his trademark wit. The conversation commenced with casual and general discussions, gradually delving into his career and relationships within the industry.

Furthermore, Jackson revealed his aspiration to establish a family and find a life partner before turning 35. He even shared that if he were unable to find that special someone, he would still consider his fans worldwide as his friends and family. Witnessing his commitment to respecting his future partner's desires and his understanding of the significance of consent and personal choices left a lasting impression on viewers, evoking love and respect for the artist. Jackson's measured responses throughout the interview showcased his maturity and ability to navigate sensitive subjects with grace.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Jackson Wang: How did he become a global icon?