GOT7’s Jackson Wang: How did he become a global icon?

GOT7 members departed from JYP Entertainment upon the conclusion of their long-time contract in 2021. Soon after his departure from JYP Entertainment, Jackson dropped his self-produced chinese single ‘Alone’. Jackson is one of the most dedicated, transparent and talented idols today. While he rose to fame as a part of GOT7, he has clearly worked his way up to becoming the most popular member of the group and gaining the level of impact and influence he has today. Below is a list of reasons that have primarily contributed to Jackson Wang’s contemporary status as an artist.

1 | From Olympics to Billboard, he conquered it all

Fans love Jackson as an idol for his gripping rap and energetic dance moves. His talents however go way beyond his image as an idol. Jackson Wang became a junior olympic athlete when he was just 16. To add to the aforementioned, he made his first Billboard entry with his very first solo album! In 2019, Jackson Wang dropped his first solo album ‘Mirror’. ‘Mirror’ went on to enter Billboard 200 (USA) at number 32.

2 | He voices his opinion

Jackson Wang has never shied away from voicing his opinions on various matters of socio-political significance. He terminated his professional collaboration with a major athleisure brand after the latter was accused of forced labour. While many artists would have distanced themselves from such an issue, Jackson Wang chose to take a stand against the same.

3 | Screen presence

Jackson Wang has an unmissable personality. With his sharp wit and excellent sense of humour, he has been winning hearts for almost a decade now. His appearance on various variety shows as part of GOT7 has gone viral on multiple occasions. His energetic personality can additionally be credited for his gripping screen presence.

4 | Fluency in 4 languages

While language is not exactly a barrier between a better part of international fans and their favourite artist, it is always a good thing to interact with fans in a language that is their own. Unsurprisingly, the multi talented Jackson Wang is fluent in not one or two but four languages - Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean and English.

Jackson Wang is a man of many talents. He cannot be put in a box. From rapping, singing, producing and direction to fashion design, he does it all. His love for music pushed him to found his very own label ‘Team Wang’. Jackson Wang originally rose to fame by debuting under JYP Entertainment as a part of boy band GOT7. The group’s popularity and Jackson’s own talents soon made him a favourite both within and outside South Korea. His impact and influence is in no way limited by geographical and linguistic periphery.

