GOT7’s Jackson Wang surprises fans as he reveals collab track with American artist Ciara at 2023 Coachella

2023 Coachella began on April 14 and K-Pop stars have already created havoc with their sets! GOT7’s Jackson Wang, in particular, became a popular topic as he performed the songs from the latest album MAGICMAN at the festival and then he went on to bring the iconic American singer Ciara to the stage as they sang their new track called Slow! This was one of the most surprising collaborations of the year! Jackson Wang ended up releasing the song on April 17.

Jackson Wang:

Jackson participated on the stage on January 29th during the 'Lollapalooza in Mumbai' performance held on January 28th and 29th. World-renowned bands such as Imagine Dragons and The Strokes were included in the lineup and excited local fans, while solo artist Jackson was placed at the top of the performance lineup on the second day, drawing attention. Jackson met fans all over the world with his recent global moves. Since November of 2022, he has conducted a world tour touring Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London and Paris under the title of 'Jackson Wang Magic Man World Tour 2022-2023'. Thanks to the enthusiastic response of fans around the world, it has been confirmed that there will be more concerts held in seven major cities from April in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Coachella:

Coachella started in 1999 and boasts tradition and culture. It was a two-week music festival held in Indigo, with an audience of about 300,000 each year. It is also a festival that exchanges not only music, but also fashion and lifestyle trends in general. Among Korean musicians, the first appearance on Coachella was the duo 'EE' (Lee Yun Jung and Lee Hyun Jun) in 2011. In 2016, hip-hop group 'Epik High' participated for the second time, and in 2019, along with BLACKPINK, the band 'Hyukoh' and the traditional music-based post-rock band 'Zambinai' appeared. In 2021, 2NE1, a 2nd-generation K-pop girl group who was BLACKPINK's direct senior at YG, performed for 6 years and 4 years with one performance by 88 Rising, a label based in Los Angeles (LA) that introduced various Asian artists to the local area. After a month of hiatus, the full group staged and became a hot topic online. Also, aespa performed on the main stage as part of the 88 Rising planning performance.

ALSO READ: Sweet Home fame Lee Si Young in talks to act as the female lead in upcoming drama Salon de Holmes

Advertisement