GOT7’s Jackson’s latest release ‘Blue’ from ‘MAGIC MAN’ tops iTunes Charts in 20 countries

Jackson explained that this album is meaningful in that it is Jackson's first completed solo album and a physical album. 'MAGIC MAN' is an album jointly released by Jackson's 'TEAM WANG' records, 88rising Records, Warner Records, and RYCE MUSIC GROUP, and has a raw theme. It also contains the meaning of Jackson's desire to lay down everything and find the truest 'me'.

On September 9, Jackson Wang released the MV ‘Blue’ as well as the album ‘MAGIC MAN’ and while the fans loved every track, it showed the next day on iTunes Charts as the album tops in 20 countries like Malaysia, Argentina, Fiji, Turkey, Thailand and more. The video for ‘Blue’ currently has 961,000 views (as of September 10).

This album contains a total of 10 songs including 'Blow’, 'Cruel', 'Champagne Cool’, 'Go Ghost', 'Drive It Like You Stole It', 'Come Alive', 'Just Like Magic', 'All The Way', 'Dopamine', 'Blue' songs with various musical colours. In the 'Blue' music video, the style and visuals are clearly different from the concepts of the previously released 'Blow' and 'Cruel' music videos. Jackson participated as the creative director of the music video to enhance the level of perfection.

Jackson, the head of TEAM WANG, is showing his identity as an artist, not only as a solo singer, but also as a performance, designer, and creator. He met with global fans by participating in the Coachella Festival and HITC Festival in the United States this year, and performed the opening performance at the 'Manchester United vs Liverpool The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022' held in Bangkok, Thailand in July.

