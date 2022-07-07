GOT7's JAY B confirms relationship with YouTuber PURE.D; Couple dating for 9 months

GOT7's leader JAY B is in a relationship with special makeup artist and art director YouTuber Pure.D. The pair met for the first time through an acquaintance. Afterwards, the two developed a crush on each other because of their excellent artistic sensibility, and naturally developed into lovers.

Both the agencies said, "We are cautious because we have jobs where everyone knows us, but the two have been in a good relationship for 9 months. JAY B is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. JAY B is the leader of South Korean boy band group GOT7, a member of boy band duo JJ Project and sub-unit Jus2, as well as part of R&B soul crew Offshore.

He made his small-screen debut through the drama series ‘Dream High 2’ in 2012. On August 26, 2021, his first EP, ‘SOMO:Fume’ and the music video of the title track ‘B.T.W (Feat. Jay Park)’ were released both digitally and physically. On December 31, 2021, he announced Def.'s extended play ‘Love.’, which was released on January 26, 2022.

PURE.D is a special makeup artist and YouTuber. She has worked as an art director in many movies and dramas, and runs a special makeup and beauty YouTube channel with 500,000 subscribers. Seeing her Instagram profile, it seems PURE.D loves creating new looks with SFX and makeup like a mythical creature or the zombie characters from the popular Netflix series ‘All of Us are Dead’.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Youngjae tests positive for COVID-19; Temporarily halts all activities

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.