GOT7's JAY B's chats with fashion influencer invite flirting controversy; Fans defend singer

JAY B of GOT7 has gotten himself embroiled in controversy that involved flirting with a fashion influencer after the chats were leaked. JAY B was allegedly messaging an influencer and the screenshots of their chat on Instagram DMs were shared by the influencer. Netizens gave mixed reactions to what the NANANA singer was supposedly saying to the influencer, some call it harmless and others showed their disappointment in the GOT7 leader.

JAY B's alleged chats with an Instagram influencer leaked

On July 18, a Korean netizen took to an online community to expose the chats between GOT7's JAY B and the influencer. A fashion influencer shared her conversation on her close friends stories with JAY B on Instagram DMs and a netizen posted on an online forum. The leaked chats showed how JAY B was flirting with a girl by asking her to pick gifts and if she goes clubbing often what she does in her free time and what her age was. Netizens did not take this well and JAY B started to get negatively criticized for this behavior. However, no response to this has been shared by JAY B's agency CDNZA Records, or the GOT7 leader himself.

Fans defend JAY B

Fans in support of JAY B shared their opinions saying these are just harmless questions asked by a man who likes a woman. Some netizens even claimed that the chats were fake and the influencer did it to get attention. Fans used editing software to check if the screenshots were original or not and pointed out that they could be fake. According to the observations made by the netizens, there was no verification mark besides JAY B's name on one screenshot but it appears on the second one. After looking more carefully, they also pointed out that the app settings from the screenshot were in Korean but the information was in English and it is difficult to believe the authenticity of the chats. However, in her defense, the influencer involved in the controversy said that the chats were not fake.

Influencer's statement

The influencer started receiving multiple hate messages and threats after getting attention for the leaked chats and issued a statement on Instagram personally.

"I think the situation is getting bigger. Let me explain the DM came from him first. I posted a story so that only a few close friends can see it. Someone captured it and spread it. I didn't manipulate the DM or spread it for attention. There's nothing between him and me. We are no longer in touch. Please refrain from commenting on this further to him and me."

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Search: WWW fame Jang Ki Yong and Delightfully Deceitful's Chun Woo Hee to start filming Not A Hero in August?