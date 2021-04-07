GOT7's JayB revealed THIS female idol to be his dream collab partner

JayB was recently interviewed by The Star after his photoshoot with the magazine and revealed his dream collab wishlist. Find out who?

It seems like GOT7 members are freer and happier after leaving their previous agency JYP Entertainment. Members are busy pursuing their solo careers, giving interviews, doing photoshoots, sharing their lives on social media and of course, playing April Fools' pranks on their fans! It is good to see the boys happy and upbeat about living their new lives. Recently GOT7's leader and main vocalist, JayB aka Lim Jaebeom did a solo photoshoot for The Star and answered some rather interesting questions.

JayB looked dapper as he posed in stylish clothes for his brand new photoshoot. Post the shoot, he sat down to answer some burning questions about his life, career, GOT7 and his future plans. He also revealed that the artist he really wants to collaborate with is none other than IU! IU aka Nation's little sister is a golden-voiced songstress and one of the best vocalists in the world! IU is riding high on the success of her fifth album LILAC and is making waves with her amazing music. JayB praised IU's singing and confessed that he likes the tone of her voice!

Not just that, he further added a special message for IU saying that he will do his best and if she likes his music, he would love to film a new music video with her. WOW! Meanwhile, there have been strong rumours that JayB will be joining Jay Park's H1GHR Music Records. However, Pinkvilla reached out to a representative of H1GHR Music Records regarding this rumour, to which, they replied by saying that the report is inaccurate and that the company doesn't have any official statement regarding JB joining H1GHR Music. So, perhaps the wait for JayB's agency will be a bit longer or who knows, he might start his own label!

