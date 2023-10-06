GOT7’s Jay B signs up new agency Mauve Company

GOT7's Jay B has recently signed with a new agency Mauve Company. He and his former agency CDNZA RECORDS mutually decided to part ways, leading to the termination of his contract. Now, the artist has officially joined the new agency under an exclusive contract.

Jay B joins Mauve Company

GOT7's Jay B has officially joined Mauve Company. Following his departure from CDNZA Records in July, Jay B has now signed an exclusive contract with Mauve Company, where he joins fellow artist Junny. The label made the announcement on October 6. The announcement was posted on the company’s socials that read-

“Hello. This is Mauve Company

We would like to inform you that we have signed an exclusive contract with artist Jay B.

Based on deep trust, we have been continuously talking about the contract. We decided to become a precious home for artists Jay B! Our company will support Jay B to sing, write lyrics, compose, act etc.

We will provide full support so that Jay B can develop his capabilities through various activities.

Please give lots of support to artist Jay B, who can start a new chapter. Thank You.”

On July 22, Jay B's former agency, CDNZA RECORDS, took to their official Twitter account to announce the conclusion of their partnership with Jay B as of April this year. The agency characterized the decision as mutual. The sudden announcement stirred a range of reactions among fans. Some expressed genuine concern for the artist, offering support during this transitional period. Others conveyed appreciation to CDNZA RECORDS for their hard work and successful projects with Jay B prior to his military enlistment.

Jay B’s recent activities

Jay B is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a public service worker and is scheduled to be officially discharged in November 2024. Before parting ways with CDNZA RECORDS, Jay B had been actively involved in his Tape: Press Pause world tour, which included performances in Asia and Latin America. Notably, he was recently seen at BamBam's AREA 52 opening show in Seoul, where four out of seven GOT7 members enjoyed the event together. Alongside these interactions, fans were also recently treated to some of Jay B's new profile photos for his new label Mauve Company.

