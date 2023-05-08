GOT7's Jinyoung bids adieu to fans as he enlists for mandatory service; Debuts military buzz cut on Instagram

On May 8, 2023, Jinyoung of GOT7 formally joined the South Korean military. After member JayB, who is currently serving as a public servant, became the second GOT7 member to enlist for his mandatory military service.

Park Jin Young is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and part of the GOT7 and JJ Project boy bands. On January 16, 2014, he made his musical debut with the band GOT7 with the song 'Girls Girls Girls' and his acting debut in the 2012 series 'Dream High 2'. On January 28, 2021, Park officially signed with BH Entertainment. On July 29, 2021, he made his solo debut with the song 'Dive,' which he also wrote. At the 2020 Asia Artist Awards, he received the Potential Award as well as the Popularity Award in the television/film category. At the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2023, he was named 'Best New Actor' for his part in the film ‘A Christmas Carol’ and got the TikTok Popularity Award (Male).

The announcement by BH Entertainment

Jinyoung’s agency previously announced his enlistment via a post. In the statement they stated,

“Greetings from BH Entertainment,

Actor Park Jinyoung will fulfill his duty to his country and enlist in basic military training on May 8.

There will be no separate official event and we ask for your understanding as he will be arriving in private for the safety and in consideration of the other families and their loved ones.

We kindly ask that fans of Jinyoung refrain from visiting the site as this is a private occasion for many families.

As always, thank you very much for your support as Jinyoung fulfills his duties in the military and returns happy and in good health.”

Jinyoung’s letter to fans

Earlier in April, Jinyoung penned a heartfelt note for his fans about the announcement of enlistment. On May 4, he again posted, “Are you surprised to hear about my enlistment?" Everyone is concerned, but I believe I've been more at ease and reassured since meeting you. I promise to think of you all, to keep well, to try new things, and to return to a better person. I am eternally grateful, and I love you."

Following the announcement, GOT7 fellow member BamBam tweeted, “Jinyoung, stay healthy. I don’t know if you’ll read this, but GOT7 and IGOT7 will be waiting for JJ Project."

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of support and well wishes for Jinyoung during his military service. Many also shared their favorite moments of Jinyoung as a member of GOT7 and expressed their eagerness for his return. As K-pop idols prepare to fulfill their mandatory military service, fans can look forward to their return as better artists and individuals. In the meantime, fans of Jinyoung and GOT7 can continue to support the group and their individual endeavors while eagerly awaiting their return as a whole.

