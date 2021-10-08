GOT7's Jinyoung CONFIRMED to star in revenge thriller film 'Christmas Carol'

On October 8, Jinyoung was confirmed to be starring in the upcoming revenge thriller movie 'Christmas Carol'. Based on the Korean novel of the same name, the film will be a psychological action thriller about a twin who voluntarily enters a juvenile detention centre to avenge the death of his brother. Jinyoung will be playing the dual role of both Joo Il Woo and Joo Wol Woo, the two twin brothers at the centre of the story.

Jinyoung confirmed the news and shared that he is feeling a mix of anticipation and pressure ahead of filming. As this is an adaptation of an original work, he will work hard to do a good job portraying the twin characters. Jinyoung is particularly excited to play a double role in a film that aims to highlight the image of a flawed society where young adolescents face oppression as a result of rules created by adults. 'Christmas Carol' will be penned by Kim Sung Soo, the director behind the first season of OCN’s 'Save Me,' as well as the films 'Running Wild' and 'Genome Hazard.' Filming for 'Christmas Carol' is slated to begin in early 2022.

Jinyoung last starred in tvN's legal thriller drama 'The Devil Judge' alongside Ji Sung. Jinyoung portrayed the role of Kim Ga-on, an associate trial judge who lost his parents when he was a child and simultaneously had a rough childhood. However, Ga-on overworked diligently to get his first appointment as a judge. Ga-on truly shines as the one ray of hope in a dystopian world who has immense patience and endurance but is thrown into utter chaos while observing Yo-han's actions. The drama is one of the highest rated K-dramas of 2021.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Park Jin Young talks about playing Kim Ga On in The Devil Judge, his focus areas & more

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.