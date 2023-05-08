GOT7’s Jinyoung reassures fans as he begins military service; BH Entertainment uploads sweet picture

On May 8th, the agency BH Entertainment posted a picture on the official Instagram account along with the caption saying, "Actor Park Jinyoung has enlisted today. We ask for your support and encouragement until the day he meets the fans again." In the released photo, Park Jinyoung smiles brightly ahead of her enlistment. The image of him courageously preparing to enlist makes his fans feel relieved.

Jinyoung’s enlistment:

In particular, Park Jinyoung drew admiration by perfecting the short-cropped buzz cut hair. Park Jinyoung entered the training center on this day and received basic military training, after which she will fulfill his duties in the national defense. In order to minimize congestion at the site, a separate official event was not held, and for safety reasons, he enlisted privately. He also took to Bubble, an artist-fan messaging platform, to message his fans one last time before he enlists and he announced his plans as well as reassured fans that he will be back healthier than ever. He requests to live happily and to take care of themselves as he will be doing well during the service!

Jinyoung:

JJ Project and KBS 2TV's 'Dream High 2', Jinyoung started his career as an actor and singer at the same time in 2012. Park Jinyoung made another debut with GOT7 in 2014 and spent 10 years singing and acting. Since then, he has acted in MBC's 'When a Man Loves', JTBC's 'My Dear Eundong', SBS 'Legend of the Blue Sea', tvN's 'He Is Psychometric', 'Devil Judge', and last year, he has been featured in TVING's 'Yumi's Cells' as Yoo Babi. He received great love and made his big screen debut with the Netflix movies Yaksha and 'A Christmas Carol'. He planned to enlist this year and released his solo album 'Chapter 0: WITH' early, and the 10th anniversary global fan concert '2023 PARK JINYOUNG FANCONCERT 'RENDEZVOUS' IN SEOUL: Secret meeting between you and me'. In addition, at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, which was the last official outing before enlistment, he won the Best New Actor Award in the film category and the TikTok Popularity Award for his performance in ‘A Christmas Carol’, achieving an unparalleled beauty of pre-enlistment.

ALSO READ: WATCH: aespa members get cheeky with their love confession in MV for Spicy

Advertisement