GOT7's Jinyoung receives a signed album from NCT’s Doyoung; Did BLACKPNK's Jisoo also receive one?

GOT7's Jinyoung, who recently made a successful solo comeback, has received a heartwarming gift from NCT's Doyoung. The idol took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude and share the thoughtful present he received.

The series of posts

Jinyoung posted a picture of a signed album from Doyoung with three emoticons of the monkey closing his eyes showing his happiness and just how much he appreciated the gesture. The album was not just signed by Doyoung but the other two members of the unit Jaehyun and Jungwoo as well. The two idols are known to have a friendly relationship, and it is heartening to see them supporting each other's music.

This was not it, Jinyoung also got Doyoung and filmed a TikTok dance challenge with him on the lead single ‘Perfume’ which ended up with them hilariously showcasing love to each other while Jinyoung showing the signed album that he received.

Message on the album

The album had a sweet handwritten message along with the signatures. In the message, Doyoung wrote, “To dear Nyoung Gwi Hyung (Jinyoung’s nickname), I am thankful to be meeting you like this. Let’s meet soon and eat. I love you.”

Fans of both GOT7 and NCT were thrilled to see the interaction between Jinyoung and Doyoung, with many expressing their excitement. The post has received a lot of attention, with fans appreciating the sweet exchange between the two idols.

The album Perfume

‘Perfume’ is NCT DOJAEJUNG's (Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo) debut mini album. It was released on April 17, 2023, with the title track of the same name. Following its global release, the album topped the iTunes charts in a number of nations around the world. First and foremost, the album debuted at No. 2 on both the global and European iTunes album charts. 'Perfume' also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes top albums chart in 16 countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and others.

The lead single ‘Perfume,’ is a tantalising aerosol sprinkle of a love song that opens with a cloud of harmonies. You can already hear their remarkable vocal coordination on show. The rest of the album continues to highlight each member's flexible vocal work, with plenty of runs, falsettos, and shouted moments sprinkled across the project's six tracks that linger in the bright R&B and funk zone.

