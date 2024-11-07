GOT7’s Jinyoung receives warm welcome from Bambam and Yugyeom on military discharge; hints at 2025 group comeback

GOT7’s Jinyoung has been discharged from the South Korean military after serving for more than a year. The artist is warmly welcomed by his fellow bandmates, Bambam and Yugyeom at the time of his return, making fans tear up with emotions. Moreover, Jinyoung has also revealed big plans for 2025 regarding the future activities of GOT7.

Furthermore, Jinyoung and Yugyeom held a live broadcast for fans during their car ride home. They were bombarded with questions about the group’s comeback Jinyoung revealed that they are working on it. He also shared that the album will be released in the first half of 2025. The statement went viral on social media platforms, and GOT7 will release an album together after many years.

Mark Tuan left a comment on the live broadcast asking. “What album?”, “How come I don’t know.” The hilarious interaction has left fans in shambles and confused about whether the group will release new music. However, it is expected that GOT7 will be making a group comeback soon.

Jinyoung has made a name for himself as both an idol and an actor, starring in hit dramas like He Is Psychometric and Yumi's Cells. His fanbase spans both K-pop and K-drama lovers, and his return is sure to make waves in both industries. Many are curious to see how Jinyoung will balance his music career with GOT7 and his growing acting career after his discharge.