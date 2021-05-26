GOT7's Jinyoung reportedly cast in the new film titled High Five alongside Alive star Yoo Ah In

GOT7's Jinyoung is in talks to join Director Kang Hyung Chul's new film project High Five. Read on to find out.

It is heartwarming to see GOT7 members pursue their individual paths and solo careers post their departure from JYP Entertainment. JAY B, Jackson and Mark released their singles, while Yugyeom, BamBam and Youngjae are in the middle of releasing their solo music. Jinyoung is pursuing his acting career full-fledged. He is said to feature in Kim GO Eun's forthcoming drama, Yumi's Cells as her second love interest, Yoo Bobby, who takes care of his family Tteokbokki business.

In the latest news, GOT7's Jinyoung is in talks to join Director Kang Hyung Chul's new film project High Five. If he accepts the offer, he will be working alongside the talented actor Yoo Ah In. High Five will follow the lives of five people who develop different supernatural abilities after receiving organ transplants. The five people will have to defend themselves from a different group of people who seek to steal their supernatural abilities. Ra Mi Ran, Oh Jung Se, and Ahn Jae Hong have also received offers for High Five, and are currently reviewing their offers.

Meanwhile, Jinyoung will be appearing in The Devil Judge also called Devilish Judge next. The Devil Judge is a legal-thriller mystery K-drama starring Jin Sung, Kim Min Jung, Park Gyu Young and Jinyoung in lead roles. The Devil Judge is expected to air on July 3 on tvN drama. It will air on the tvN network every Saturday and Sunday.

