GOT7’s Jinyoung supports fellow former MCs BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and NCT’s Doyoung’s new comebacks on Instagram

Jinyoung and formerly as Jr. and Junior, is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter. He is a member of the boy band GOT7 and boy band duo JJ Project. He made his acting debut in the drama ‘Dream High 2’ (2012) followed by a series of supporting roles until he landed a main role in ‘He Is Psychometric’ (2019). He made his film debut in the independent film ‘A Stray Goat’ (2016).

On September 17, GOT7’s Jinyoung took to Instagram to celebrate and support his former MCs at Inkigayo, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and NCT’s Doyoung latest comebacks and it just shows what a sweet friendship they still share! Jinyoung, Jisoo, and Doyoung previously hosted the weekend music program for approximately 3 years, before bidding the program farewell in February of 2018.

Jisoo is a South Korean singer and actress. She debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment, in August 2016. After making her acting debut with a cameo role in the 2015 series ‘The Producers’, she played her first leading role in the JTBC series ‘Snowdrop’ (2021–22).

Doyoung is a South Korean singer, actor and host. He is best known as a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its sub-units NCT U and NCT 127. Doyoung made his debut in April 2016 as a member of rotational unit NCT U and became a member of Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in January 2017. In 2021, he starred in the television drama ‘Midnight Cafe Season 3 -The Curious Stalker’ and appeared in the musical ‘Marie Antoinette’.

