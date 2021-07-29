GOT7's Jinyoung to surprise fans with the release of a new digital single 'DIVE' TODAY

Well, who knew today was 'Surprise Thursday'! Ahgases, we have great news to share, Jinyoung will be releasing a new digital single 'DIVE' today, July 29 at 6 pm KST(2:30 pm IST). 'DIVE' is written and composed by Jinyoung himself and is a song based on band music elements. 'DIVE' will offer its listeners escapism, amidst the harsh reality of the ongoing pandemic.

Jinyoung released the official poster for 'DIVE', an ocean-blue colour with 'DIVE' written in bold letters. '1994 Jinyoung' is written on top in a smaller font, giving it a pleasing look.' DIVE' will provide a liberating experience similar to going on a drive on a coastal road and watching the vast stretches of ocean in all its scenic glory! Jinyoung explained that he wanted to compare the abundance of love, comfort, and togetherness with the vastness and depth of the ocean and how it 'fills you endlessly like the sea'.

He added that even though he personally likes the ocean a lot, he wasn't able to visit one in recent times, so instead, he created a track that goes well with the sea. He also shared that he wanted to create a song based on band music. Jinyoung confessed that he wanted to gift fans with new music soon so he worked hard for it in his spare time to deliver this beautiful gift! He thanked fans for their continued love and support.

Jinyoung will be hosting a V Live at 5:30 pm KST (2 pm IST) on his personal Instagram account, half an hour before the song release. A special clip of 'DIVE' will be revealed on 1theK’s YouTube channel at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST), an hour after the song’s release.

You can check the official poster below:

