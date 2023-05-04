GOT7’s Jinyoung to enlist for mandatory military service on May 8 without separate event; Agency confirms

Park Jinyoung, a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7 and a flourishing actor has decided to take on his mandatory duty as an able bodied male who is a citizen of the Republic of Korea. On May 4, mere days before the start of his service, BH Entertainment, the actor’s agency shared a notice confirming his enlistment date to be May 8, the coming Monday, and informed his fans that no official send-off event will be conducted for the artist. This will make him the second member of GOT7 to enlist for service following leader Jay B’s enlistment earlier in the year as a public service worker.

Park Jinyoung’s agency confirming military enlistment date

The artist’s management agency BH Entertainment which is responsible for his acting and solo singing careers shared a notice on their social media confirming the enlistment date of Park Jinyoung. Here’s what they said.

“Actor Park Jinyoung will fulfill his duty to his country and enlist into basic military training on May 8th (Mon). There will be no separate official event and we ask for your understanding as he will be arriving in private for the safety and in consideration of the other families and their loved ones.

We kindly ask that fans of Jinyoung refrain from visiting the site as this is a private occasion for many families.

As always, thank you very much for your support as Jinyoung fulfills his duties in the military and returns happy and in good health.”

About Park Jinyoung

Born on September 22, 1994, Park Jinyoung initially trained with JYP Entertainment, debuting as a duo called JJ Project with fellow GOT7 member JB (now known as Jay B). The two went on to join other trainees to debut as the septet GOT7 in 2014. Since then, Park Jinyoung has taken on multiple acting projects and is building his filmography with dedication.

Jinyoung released his solo album ‘Chapter 0: With’ on January 18 successfully commemorating his 10th debut anniversary. He was recently seen at the 59th Baeksang Artist Awards where he won the Popularity Award with maximum votes alongside IU. Moreover, he nabbed the coveted Best New Actor award for his role in the film ‘Christmas Carol’, sharing his promise of returning with an improved image as an actor in the future.

