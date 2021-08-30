GOT7's Jinyoung vs B1A4's Jinyoung: Who would be your ideal Jinyoung

K-stans can recognise GOT7's Jinyoung and B1A4's Jinyoung from a distance. The talented idol turned actors made their debut as singers with their respective groups GOT7 and B1A4. They eventually branched out to acting and have gained monumental success with amazing dramas and films and have established themselves as household names.

GOT7's Jinyoung made his acting debut in the drama 'Dream High 2'. He recently starred in the stunning legal thriller drama 'The Devil Judge' alongside veteran actor Ji Sung. The weekend drama delivered a message of justice through a live courtroom show in which the entire nation participates in the background of a fictional dystopian Republic of Korea. Meanwhile, B1A4's Jinyoung gained prominence with 'Love In The Moonlight' for which he won the new actor award. He is currently headlining KBS' 'Our Police University' opposite Krystal.

But have you wondered which Jinyoung is your ideal type? Well, make some tough choices and we will reveal which 'Jinyoung' is your ideal man! Sounds, easy? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Which 'Jinyoung' did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.