GOT7's leader JB has a sharp comeback for antis accusing him of staying inactive while other members work hard

After receiving hate comments of not being active for days, JB finally took to his social media to give an applause-worthy update. Read on to know more.

Mostly, when an idol is inactive, either something huge is happening in their lives or they’re taking their time out and giving themselves some me-time or are just genuinely busy. Out of the three options above, neither can be classified as a reason to post hate comments towards the artist. Fans can miss them dearly, sure, but not hate them for taking ownership of their own lives.

With JB, that’s what happened. No idol or agency is ignorant of the hate anti-fans spread across for them, that’s a given. Not many speak up either. However, on March 17, JB took to his Instagram and uploaded a heavy-worded story that justified his inactivity. Fans are happy by getting an update from him but they’re also furious because they believe that some malicious rumors or comments may have forced the artist to give out such an explanation.

He basically said that he has been working diligently behind-the-scenes, preparing paperwork, distribution details, copyrighting laws and the learning business how-tos. He even made a (sarcastic) comment saying he wasn’t sitting idle and doing nothing. He was so busy that in a way, he didn’t even have time for himself - as if to actually show how busy he’s been working during all the “inactive” days. This update left not just fans, but even the group influenced the group member Youngjae posting a story saying “Don’t touch our Jaebumi-hyung.” Now, even if JB received no hate comments and just genuinely tried to give an update (even though his tone implies the opposite thing), Youngjae’s comment makes us believe that it was actually true.

The singer’s latest update is of him on the cover of The Star Magazine for their 8th Anniversary Special.

Credits :JB Instagram

