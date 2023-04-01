GOT7's maknae line reunites for an epic dance challenge, delighting Ahgases with their chemistry

GOT7's maknae line, consisting of members Yugyeom, BamBam, and Youngjae, recently reunited for a special project, exciting Ahgases (the name for GOT7's fandom) with their interactions. The trio, who debuted together in 2014, have always had a close bond and their chemistry was on full display in this latest collaboration.

The Project



The project in question was a dance challenge of the song ‘Sour & Sweet’ which is BamBam's recently released album and the title track. The video shows both Yugyeom and Youngjae doing the dance with BamBam in what appeared to be BamBam’s house and all three members were casually dressed. The maknae line's dance skills were on full display, as they effortlessly executed the choreography with precision and energy.

Fans can't get enough of their chemistry

What really excited Ahgases were the interactions between the three members. Throughout the video, Yugyeom, BamBam, and Youngjae were seen playfully executing the choreography and hugging at the end showing off their playful personalities. The members even displayed their famous bird hand sign. The chemistry between them was palpable and it was clear that they were genuinely enjoying each other's company.

The Impact

The video quickly went viral among Ahgases, with fans expressing their excitement and appreciation for the maknae line's reunion. Many commented on how happy they were to see the three members together again, and how their chemistry was just as strong as ever.

Youngjae and BamBam previously reunited for KCON Thailand, when BamBam served as MC with (G)I-DEL’s Minnie. They also appeared on MBC FM4U's radio show GOT7's Youngjae's Best Friend earlier this week. If a member of the GOT7 is promoting, Youngjae swears they will be his guests.

BamBam’s Bam House

BamBam is currently hosting an online variety show called ‘Bam House’, in which he invites and hosts celebrity people to his personal house to discuss. The dancing challenge video with Yugyeom appears to be from when he and Youngjae appeared as guests on BamBam's own show. Given how frequently the members presumably visit him, it's about time some of them appeared on his show.

The maknae line's recent collaboration was a treat for Ahgases, who have been eagerly awaiting news of a GOT7 reunion. Their playful interactions and impressive dance skills were on full display, reminding fans of the bond between the members. While a full GOT7 reunion may not be on the cards just yet, this collaboration is a promising sign for the future.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Emily in Paris famed Ashley Park shows support for BLACKPINK's Jisoo solo debut