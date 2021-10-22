GOT7's Mark confirms new solo single 'Last Breath' releasing on THIS date

Ahgases, we have some good news for you. On October 22, GOT7's Mark has finally dropped a teaser image for his new solo single titled 'Last Breath' on November 12. So far, the singer has yet to reveal any more specific details, such as what language his new track might be in!

The news comes after the singer-songwriter deleted all his Instagram posts, leading fans to speculate that something was brewing. The teaser poster is a dramatic one in which a man (Mark?) wearing a white shirt and black blazer is drowning in the bathtub, desperately trying to stay afloat. It symbolises the dying man's feeble attempt to stay alive and not let himself drown in the chaos that surrounds him. The title of the upcoming single 'Last Breath' is kind of similar to the group's fourth Korean studio album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.

You can check out the teaser image below:

Previously, Mark released solo singles 'Outta My Head' and "Never Told You' in China while promoting with GOT7. Then, earlier this year, he caught fans by surprise by singing the track 'Never Gonna Come Down' for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' alongside BIBI. Mark releases his first single, the Valentine's Day special release 'One In A Million' in collaboration with EDM producer Sanjoy in February, his first solo release since leaving JYP Entertainment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

