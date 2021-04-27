Is GOT7's Mark hinting at a new group album this year?

GOT7's Mark dropped a major spoiler regarding GOT7's OT7 comeback! Read on to find out.

Ever since GOT7 members left JYP Entertainment, they seem a lot freer and happier. Most members have signed exclusive contracts with their new agencies - Jackson (Sublime Artist Agency and Team Wang), Jinyoung (BH Entertainment), Youngjae (Sublime Artist Agency), BamBam (Abyss Company), Yugyeom (AOMG). Mark is in the process of building his own music studio, Mark Tuan Studio and JayB was rumoured to have signed with Jay Park's company H1GHR Music Records, but H1GHR Music Records denied the claims.

Despite them not being associated with the same agency anymore, it is heartening to see GOT7 members share a great camaraderie and friendship. In a recent interview, GOT7's leader JayB shared that GOT7 wants to release at least one album a year. JayB shared that he and the members have chalked out certain themes and concepts they want to include in their new album and would love to perform it for their fans too.

Mark confirmed JayB claims in his recent Instagram Live and jokingly called out JayB for spilling the tea! Mark said they intended to keep it a secret to surprise Ahgases with their new album. Mark also confirmed that a new GOT7 album is coming real soon and the members are discussing details on their group chat. GOT7 members last released Encore, a song celebrating seven years of their camaraderie and friendship on their newly launched YouTube channel. We cannot wait for the new GOT7 album.

