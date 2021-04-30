GOT7's Mark Tuan signs with American talent agency CAA; Confirms working on a solo album

GOT7's Mark Tuan finds new representation with American talent agency Creative Artists Agency. Read on to find out.

GOT7's Mark Tuan has a found new representation! On April 29th it was reported that GOT7’s Mark had signed with the American talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to “expand his digital presence in the United States.” For those uninitiated, Creative Artists Agency is a major American talent and sports agency with an impressive roster of clients in various fields like Film, TV, Music, Sports, Gaming and Online content industries. Some of their many clients include Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and NCT 127 and Super M among their Korean clients.

Since their departure from JYP Entertainment, Mark returned to his hometown Los Angeles, where he is busy pursuing his solo career as a singer-songwriter and content creator. He released his beautiful love song, One In A Million, in collaboration with EDM producer Sanjoy. He also launched his own YouTube channel to give fans a sneak peek into his everyday life. It is also reported that he is currently working on a solo album and is planning on releasing the first single soon but the details of the same remain unknown.

As of now, almost all the GOT7 members have established themselves with their new agency. Youngjae and Jackson have signed with Sublime Artist Agency, in addition to that Jackson also manages his label, Team Wang. Jinyoung has signed with BH Entertainment, Yugyeom has signed with AOMG and BamBam has signed with Abyss Company. JayB hasn't found an agency to his liking as of yet, but we hope all the members settle into their new labels soon and as promised continue making and releasing more music as GOT7! We cannot wait to see what the group and the members have in store for us next.

