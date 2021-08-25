GOT7's Mark will be lending his voice to Marvel's 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' with THIS OST

Ahgases, we have some amazing news! GOT7's Mark will be lending his voice to Marvel's upcoming superhero film 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' with an OST titled 'Never Gonna Come Down' as confirmed by BIBI herself on her Instagram. For those unversed, BIBI is a Korean singer-songwriter who debuted with the track 'Binu' on May 15, 2019.

Earlier this year, rumours circulated about GOT7‘s Jackson Wang featuring on the soundtrack for Marvel Studios‘ first Asian-lead superhero film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'. Well, it looks like we are getting another GOT7 member to feature on the film’s soundtrack! Mark first raised suspicions when he attended the film's red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, California, where he looked handsome in a powder blue jacket and fans began wondering if there is something that meets more than the eye!

To fuel the speculation further, Mark posted a black and white picture of himself attending the 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' premiere with the caption 'NGCD' and Ahgases are now connecting the dots that 'NGCD' in fact stands for 'Never Gonna Come Down'! According to the leaked tracklist, Mark will work alongside BIBI, Seori and 88rising on the soundtrack. We cannot wait to hear your magical voice, Mark!

You can check Mark's Instagram post below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Has GOT7's Jackson Wang sung for the new Marvel superhero film Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?

Are you excited to hear Mark sing for 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.