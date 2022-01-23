GOT7's Mark's 'My life' achieves new peak on the worldwide iTunes song chart at THIS rank

On January 21, Mark dropped the much-awaited track 'My Life' which debuted at number 56 on the worldwide iTunes song chart and topped the iTunes chart in 20 regions on its first day of release. In a fresh update, the single has successfully reached a new peak on the worldwide iTunes song chart, ranking at number 13.

It also debuted on the European iTunes song chart at number 69 in the most recent update. Previously, the emotional track immediately entered various iTunes charts worldwide right after its release.'My Life' debuted at number 56 on the worldwide iTunes song chart in a recent update and topped the iTunes chart in 20 regions including Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Brazil, Malaysia, Ireland, Laos, Peru, Vietnam, Greece, and more. It also peaked in the top 5 on iTunes Guatemala, Singapore, Turkey, Israel, Poland, UAE, Panama, Poland, and more.

On January 21, Mark released his latest digital single 'My Life' a pensive and self-reflective track with deep and emotional lyrics accompanied by the soft sound of a piano. This is Mark's first release since his last release 'Last Breath'. Previously, Mark had dropped a brief snippet of the song before the release and had requested fans to fix him a release date which they happily obliged with. Congratulations GOT7's Mark!

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: GOT7’s Mark Tuan gets up close and personal in new MV teaser for ‘My Life’

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.