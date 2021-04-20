GOT7's Park Jinyoung amid discussions of appearing alongside Kim Go Eun in Yumi's Cells

Will Got7 member Park Jinyoung join "Yumi's Cells"? Keep reading to find out!

As revealed by his agency on April 20, idol-actor Park Jinyoung is considering an appearance in upcoming tvN drama Yumi's Cells. If he decides to accept the offer, the actor would be seen as the second love interest Yoo Bobby of the main character Yumi, played by actress Kim Go Eun. According to the original webtoon, Kim Yumi got into a relationship right after she separated with former boyfriend Gu Woong, to played by Itaewon Class star Ahn Bo Hyun. Yoo Bobby is a corporate worker. His father owns Bobby Snack and has been making tasty tteokbokki for the past thirty years. Bobby has inherited the art and later leaves his job to take over the store.

Both Yumi and Bobby were dating while in a transit relationship. So however perfect their relationship was, it was doomed to end and did so in a not very nice way. But Bobby burrowed a hole in most readers' hearts and sent one of his cells to live there. In fact, Yoo Bobby's character became so popular that the author had to increase scenes. Even Bobby's tteokbokki was released as a snack box, Bobby Snack.

Quite a few characters of the series have confirmed casts so far. The main lead Kim Yumi would be played by actress Kim Go Eun. Her first love interest Gu Woong would be played by actor Ahn Bo Hyun while actress Park Ji Hyun would be Seo Sia, his coworker and a major character in their relationship. Actress Lee Yoo Bi would be seen as Yumi's hoobae and friend Ruby. SHINee's Minho would also make an appearance in the series as Yumi's preliminary, and Ruby's love interest Wook.

It would be interesting to see GOT7's Jinyoung as Bobby. But also it would be very difficult, especially for his fanbase, considering the negative role the character plays in Yumi's life. Meanwhile everyone is waiting to see him on screen again in the upcoming tvN drama The Devil Judge.

Are you hoping for Jinyoung to join Yumi's Cells? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×