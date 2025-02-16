GOT7’s Park Jinyoung, Roh Jeong Eui’s The Witch Episode 1 Recap; show breaks Channel A’s premiere ratings record

The latest drama, The Witch, has made a powerful entrance into the K-drama scene, setting a new benchmark for the network’s premieres.

Based on the popular webtoon by Moving author Kang Full, The Witch is a mystery romance that follows the story of Park Mi Jeong, a woman who distances herself from the world due to a painful past, played by Roh Jeong Eui. Opposite her is GOT7’s Park Jinyoung as Lee Dong Jin, a man who refuses to give up on her, determined to break through the walls she has built around herself.

In episode 1, Lee Dong Jin, a sharp data miner, reunites with Park Mi Jeong, a girl burdened by a superstition that she brings bad luck. They first met in high school, where Dong Jin was intrigued by her. Now, seeing her struggle, he’s determined to prove the rumors wrong. The first episode smoothly shifts between past and present, letting viewers know about Mi Jeong’s story and the beliefs surrounding her.

The highly anticipated drama made history on February 15 by achieving the highest premiere ratings ever recorded for a Channel A drama. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode garnered an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent, setting a new record for the network and signaling a promising start for the series.

While The Witch celebrated its record-breaking debut, other dramas also experienced major shifts in viewership. Motel California ended on a high note, with its series finale achieving an impressive nationwide rating of 5.9 percent. This marked a notable 2.2 percent increase from the previous episode, nearly matching its all-time peak of 6.0 percent. The show’s strong finish reflected the audience’s continued investment in its storyline until the very end.

Meanwhile, For Eagle Brothers reached a new milestone with its latest episode. Known for experiencing lower ratings on Saturdays compared to Sundays, the drama exceeded expectations with episode five recording a nationwide rating of 16.6 percent. This made it not only the show’s highest-rated Saturday episode to date but also the most-watched program of the day across all networks. Furthermore, When the Stars Gossip began the final stretch of its run with a nationwide rating of 1.9 percent. As the drama heads into its concluding episodes, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds in its last two weeks.

Meanwhile, with its record-breaking premiere, The Witch has captured the attention of viewers. As anticipation builds for upcoming episodes, the drama is expected to maintain its momentum and potentially set even higher records in the weeks ahead.