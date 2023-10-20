GOT7's You Are becomes group's 9th music video to cross 100 million views

GOT7, a K-pop group previously under JYP Entertainment, recorded a new feat with one of their music videos on YouTube recently. It is a seven-member group that consists of Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. The music video for You Are has entered the 100 million views club on YouTube. With this new achievement unlocked, GOT7 now has nine music videos crossing the 100 million views milestone.

You Are MV by GOT7 surpass 100 million views

On October 20, around 3:30 PM KST, GOT7's music video for the track You Are reached 100 million views on the video streaming platform, YouTube. You Are's music video was released on October 10, 2017, and it took six years and ten days for the video to reach 100 million views. Prior to this music videos for the K-pop group's tracks like Just Right, If You Do, Never Ever, Hard Carry, A, Lullaby, Girls Girls Girls, and You Calling My Name surpassed 100 million views.

You Are is one of the tracks from GOT7's seventh EP titled 7 for 7. Jay B as DefSoul has participated in writing the lyrics and making music for the song. Other tracks on the album include Moon U, Teenager, Firework, Remember You, 내게 (To Me), and Face. This album peaked on the Gaon chart in South Korea at No.1 and landed on Billboard's US World Albums chart at No.2.

About GOT7

Presently, all members of GOT7 are focusing on their solo activities. After being under JYP Entertainment, GOT7 decided to part ways with it after their exclusive contracts expired on January 19, 2021. They then released a new single called Encore with a new YouTube channel.

After focusing on their solo activities for a year in 2021, the group came back together to release a new album called Got7 under Warner Music Korea. They also revealed a new logo and social media channels under the new agency. The new album has Nanana as the title song. All GOT7 members do not shy away from showing support for each other's solo activities.

