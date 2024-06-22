GOT7's Youngjae announces July comeback with T.P.O following new website launch; see new photos

GOT7's Youngjae has announced his highly anticipated July comeback with the new project T.P.O, following the launch of his official website. This announcement comes nearly two months after his departure from SUBLIME, the agency he had been with for three years.

GOT7’s Youngjae set to drop T.P.O in July

On June 22 at midnight KST, GOT7's Youngjae thrilled fans with a surprise announcement about his upcoming digital single T.P.O. Alongside the announcement, he released a series of fresh teaser images, heightening anticipation. Scheduled for release on July 9 at 6 p.m. KST, this digital single marks Youngjae's first musical release in approximately eight months since his debut full-length album Do It dropped in November.

This comeback also comes nearly two months after Youngjae's departure from SUBLIME, the agency he was affiliated with for three years. The new single T.P.O promises to showcase Youngjae's evolving artistry and musical style, continuing to build on the momentum he has gained as a solo artist. Fans eagerly await the release, excited to see what new elements Youngjae will bring to his music with T.P.O.

Youngjae launches his own website unveiling new profile photos

Previously on June 21, Youngjae took to his social media to announce the launch of his own website, dropping a bunch of new profile photos. Sharing the exciting news on his Instagram, the GOT7 member wrote, “YOUNGJAE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OPEN. I'll also try to open the photos of the open shop.” Meanwhile, his new profile pictures, exuding the idol’s charm come in monochrome and colored versions capturing fans hearts with Youngjae’s cheerful smile and soft gaze.

Recently, the main vocalist of GOT7, Youngjae, completed his Inside Out Asia Tour, performing in Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Japan following the release of his first-ever solo full album Do It in November 2023.

