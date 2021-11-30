GOT7's Youngjae & 'The Penthouse' star Choi Ye Bin CONFIRMED to star in new web drama 'Love & Wish'

GOT7's Youngjae and 'The Penthouse' star Choi Ye Bin have been confirmed to star in the upcoming web drama 'Love & Wish'. 'Love & Wish,' is written by Ine and distributed by Kakao Page, and it will be produced by Cube Entertainment. It is also based on a webtoon that has been loved by 1.5 million subscribers because it narrates an honest tale about love, friendship, and growth of high schoolers which is deeply relatable to young adults in their twenties.

GOT7’s Youngjae will take the role of the male lead Kim Seung Hyu. This is the first time he has been selected to play the male protagonist of a romance drama since his debut. 'The Penthouse' star Choi Ye Bin will play the female lead Son Da Eun. Yoo Jae Sang, who appeared in movies like '4th Place' and 'Student A,' will star as Na Yoo Il. Director Jang Jae Hyuk, the head of Cube Entertainment’s visual content group, will take the megaphone. Cube Entertainment shared that they have created a new story based on the original webtoon, raising expectations for both drama and webtoon fans.

'Love & Wish' will be revealed via OTT platforms in mid-December. GOT7's Youngjae last starred in Netflix's first Korean sitcom series 'So Not Worth It'. The series revolves around a group of students with different multicultural backgrounds residing at a college dormitory in Seoul. It starred Park Se Wan, Shin Hyun Seung, Minnie and Han Hyun Min. Choi Ye Bin wrapped SBS' super-hit makjang series 'The Penthouse' where she essayed the role of Ha Eun Byeol. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

