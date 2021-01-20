  1. Home
GOT7's Youngjae SIGNS contract with Sublime Artist; Agency in discussion for business agreement with Jackson

In a confirmed statement, Sublime Artist Agency welcomed GOT7 member Youngjae who has signed an exclusive contract with them. Jackson's Team Wang is also in talks with the agency for a business agreement.
With GOT7 members JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Mark, Yugyeom, BamBam and Youngjae officially ending their exclusive contracts with JYP Entertainment on January 19, the guessing game continues as to who will sign with which agency. While reports of Youngjae having discussions with Sublime Artist Agency made the rounds recently, it was reported by Star News via Soompi that the latter was in talks with Jackson as well for an exclusive contract.

A source from the agency confirmed the report saying that they were discussing an exclusive contract with Jackson. However, clarifying the news, the agency officially shared that they are discussing a business agreement with Jackson's label Team Wang (founded and run by the singer) rather than an exclusive contract with the 26-year-old singer. As for Youngjae, the 24-year-old singer has officially signed an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist, as confirmed by the agency themselves in a statement to Economic Daily.

"We are happy to have the multi-talented artist Youngjae join us. We will provide unsparing support so that he can unleash his talents in various fields, including music. Please show your unchanging support and attention to Sublime Artist Agency’s artist Youngjae’s upcoming activities," Sublime Artist shared via Soompi while also sharing a welcome tweet for Younjae.

Congratulations to Youngjae! We can't wait to see what exciting projects the singer has in store for fans.

ALSO READ: GOT7 shares handwritten letter with fans on JYP exit; Group says ‘All members will be taking on new starts’

For the unversed, Sublime Artist Agency houses Parasite star Song Kang-ho, Rain, EXID member Hani and T-ara member Hyomi amongst many others.

Meanwhile, Youngjae will next be seen in the upcoming series I Wish the World Would End Tomorrow, alongside Park Se-wan, Shin Hyun-seung, (G)I-DLE member Minnie and Han Hyun-min. Youngjae will be seen as Sam, the son of a tteokbokki global food chain president who grew up in Australia.

Credits :Star News,Economic Daily,Soompi

