GOT7's Youngjae stars in teaser images for new single 'Walk With Me'; BamBam hints at a potential comeback

Ahgases, we are about to be blessed with some new music by our maknae members - GOT7 Youngjae and Bambam. Yes, you read it right. GOT7’s Youngjae is returning with a new single! On December 13, Youngjae released teaser images announcing his new single 'Walk With Me.'

In the teaser images, Youngjae can be seen wearing a beige jumper as he sits on a white chair, smiling warmly at the camera. In another photo, Youngjae can be seen crouching on the floor, striking a pose as the evening light shines on his face. The teaser images and the song title hint at a soft romantic ballad in the making, and taking into account Youjae's versatile voice, we are sure he will ace it. The song is set to be released on December 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

You can check out the teaser images below:

Meanwhile, GOT7's second-youngest member BamBam too had a surprise for Ahgases. On December 13 at midnight KST, BamBam surprised his fans by unexpectedly dropping a mysterious moving teaser. Although BamBam hasn’t revealed the details of what he has planned, fans are hoping that he’s gearing up for his first comeback since making his official solo debut with 'riBBon' earlier this year.

In the teaser, BamBam's name as well as fluid contour sketches of his side profile form across the screen.

You can watch the teaser below:

