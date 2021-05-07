GOT7's Youngjae's delightful vocals to find the spotlight in Choi Soo Young's drama, So I Married An Anti Fan

GOT7‘s Youngjae is about to release the full OST track titled Pop Star Ver.1 for the Choi Tae Joon and Soo Young drama, So I Married An Anti-Fan!

K-pop fans are avatars of Sherlock Holmes and can sniff out details, that the naked eye misses. In the last week's preview of So I Married An Anti Fan, a brief version of Pop Star Ver.1 played and Ahgases were quick to notice that it is none other than the talented and extremely underrated vocalist, Choi Youngjae! Youngjae has previously sung for Wok Of Love and When My Love Blooms, which also stars his bandmate Park Jin Young in the lead role!

Youngjae signed with Sublime Artist Agency and is busy with a flurry of solo activities, right from brand endorsements, acting projects and new solo music! Ahgases are very excited for Youngjae's first OST release for a K-drama this year. Pop Star seems like a fun, peppy and enjoyable track, based on what we heard of it and we cannot wait to listen to the full song. Pop Star Ver.1 releases today at 6 pm KST and will be featured in the drama as well.

So I Married An Anti Fan stars Girls' Generation's Soo Young and Choi Tae Joon in lead roles. It is the story of a magazine reporter Lee Geun Young who cohabitates with a famous K-pop star, Hoo Joon and how love blossoms between the two unlikely characters, as they learn to understand and appreciate each other. So I Married An Anti Fan premieres on Fridays and Saturdays.

ALSO READ: 5 Reasons to tune into Girls' Generation's Soo Young & Choi Tae Joon starrer So I Married An Anti Fan TODAY

Are you excited to listen to Youngjae's OST? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch So I Married An Anti Fan? You can watch So I Married An Anti Fan on SBS, Viki and iQIYI.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×